COVID-19 cause for delay at murder trial, again
The murder case against Samnang Kong, 40 of London as been delayed once again as he sits in a cell at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).
The trial was supposed to get underway in earnest last Monday but because of a COVID-19 outbreak at EMDC he wasn’t able to make it to the London courthouse for his trial.
The court heard that he can’t even make it out for a psychiatric assessment.
Kong was charged with second degree murder in the death of Issara Norindr.
Norindr, 55, died at a Connaught Avenue apartment building after being stabbed almost three years ago.
Last week, Kong plead not guilty and said he was not criminally responsible for the death telling the court, “I was suffering from schizophrenia.”
Kong appeared briefly from a cell at EMDC Tuesday and the case was put over until Thursday as the court tries to make arrangements with a forensic psychiatrist.
