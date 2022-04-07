COVID-19 confirmed in deer in New Brunswick; first case in an animal in Atlantic Canada

Environment Canada has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in an animal in Atlantic Canada.

The federal agency says the virus was detected in a free-ranging white-tailed deer in the Saint John region of New Brunswick.

Environment Canada has reported 56 cases of COVID-19 involving animals, including 13 pets, 40 wild animals and three mink farms, in six different provinces since the start of the pandemic.

Most cases have been reported in white-tailed deer and cats. A dog in Ontario and three mink farms in British Columbia have also been affected by the virus during the pandemic.

Environment Canada has broken down confirmed COVID-19 cases in animals by province in an online dashboard:

British Columbia: four pets, three mink farms and 12 wild animals

Saskatchewan: four wild animals

Manitoba: three wild animals

Ontario: five pets and 17 wild animals

Quebec: four pets and three wild animals

New Brunswick: one wild animal

While animals can be infected with COVID-19, Environment Canada noted it remains “largely a disease of human concern” that “typically spreads from human to human.”

