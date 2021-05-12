COVID-19 data: B.C. officials to release community-level details on spread of disease

After months of criticism about a lack of transparency, B.C. health officials are set to release more detailed data on COVID-19 in the province Wednesday.

New maps are expected to reveal how the virus is spreading on a community level.

The information will be coming out on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's website, along with the weekly situation report.

This is the first time British Columbians will be getting data about specific communities; up until this point it’s been by health authority.

”There are some smaller population centres in the province, mostly rural ones where we only can present by local health area because the community and parts of the community can be identifiable,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in her daily briefing on Monday.

The maps are expected to provide details on case rates and immunization at the community level.

“While we work to release as much information as possible. We do have very rigid legal and ethical requirements to ensure an individual's personal health information is not compromised,” explained Henry.

Henry says her team has been working on a more interactive system that will show different neighbourhoods by both age and sex.

That will also be available in the coming days.

B.C.’s top doctor continues to defend her office's handling of COVID-19 data – even after leaked documents showed considerably more information than the province has previously released.