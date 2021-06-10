COVID-19 data: B.C.'s top doctor to deliver latest local modelling information

British Columbians will get another snapshot Thursday of how COVID-19 is spreading locally.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal the latest modelling data in an afternoon briefing, giving B.C. residents a better idea for how the pandemic is evolving.

In recent weeks, B.C.'s daily case counts and total active cases have steadily decreased.

During last month's modelling update, Henry said just over 98 per cent of B.C.'s recent COVID-19 cases involved people who were either unvaccinated or had only been vaccinated for less than three weeks.

At the time, the province had administered about 2.3 million vaccine doses. As of Wednesday, 3.7 million doses had been given.

Continued downward trends in active cases and daily case rates are prerequisites for B.C. moving to the second step of its restart plan, which is scheduled to happen on June 15 at the earliest.

Earlier this week, health officials indicated that B.C. was on track to hit that date.

Vaccination rates are also a key factor in determining the province's progress toward fully reopening.

