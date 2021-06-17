COVID-19 death at Calgary's Foothills hospital confirmed to be a double immunized patient

One of two COVID-19-related deaths attributed to the Delta variant reported at Calgary's Foothills Medical Centre Wednesday was an individual who was double vaccinated.

AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson confirmed that the patient was in their 80s, and was one of two deaths linked to one of two outbreaks of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2).

Both patients acquired the virus while in hospital. One patient was fully immunized with two doses, while the other wasn't immunized.

So far, 21 patients and nine healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 from the two outbreaks, with all believed to be the Delta variant.