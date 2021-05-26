COVID-19 death toll in Sudbury climbs to 30

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax and active case counts are lower than they have been in months in Sudbury, Public Health Sudbury and Districts recorded another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. This marks the 30th COVID-related death in the area since the pandemic began, with 28 of those deaths occurring since Jan. 11.

No details have been given about the victim.

This comes as the area's surge in infections has slowed significantly to active case numbers not seen since the beginning of the year.

As of Tuesday, there are 31 active COVID-19 infections – 28 in Greater Sudbury and three in Sudbury District. At Health Sciences North, there are currently eight patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- six of those are in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, the health unit has confirmed 2,073 positive cases and 2,042 of those have been resolved.

Residents in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have received a total of 107,860 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 13,750 residents are fully vaccinated with two doses and 94,109 have received the first dose. The health unit said 122 doses have been wasted.

Free vaccinations are currently open to residents ages 12 and older. Appointments can be made online or by calling 705-674-2299.