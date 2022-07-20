COVID-19 deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador surpass 200
COVID-19 has killed four more people in Newfoundland and Labrador in the past week.
Data posted to the government's online dashboard shows that 202 people in the province have now died from the disease since the pandemic began.
The numbers also show that 14 people are hospitalized because of the disease, up from three patients last week.
Three of the patients in hospital with COVID-19 are in critical care.
Meanwhile, vaccination clinics and pharmacies can begin administering second COVID-19 boosters to eligible residents, which include those aged 50 and older and those living in congregate senior-care facilities.
Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said last week that COVID-19 activity was rising in the province and that she expected hospitalizations to climb.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.
-
Barrie City Councillor Mike McCann sets sights on mayor's chairAnother Barrie city councillor hopes to become the city's next mayor in October.
-
Halfway Lake hikers saved by app that allowed police to find themA cellphone app was key in rescuing three hikers who went missing in the late evening of July 17 at Halfway Provincial Park.
-
Saskatoon Red Lobster closed after alarm, sprinklers fail to trigger during deep fryer blazeA blaze that started in a deep fryer caused $20,000 in damage to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Eighth Street East, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
-
Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an 'indecent act.'
-
-
Ontario hospital workers unions demand action to address staffing shortages as ERs forced to shut downTwo unions representing 70,000 hospital workers in Ontario say an “all-hands-on deck-approach” is needed now to address the ongoing hospital staffing crisis, which is leading to the closure of emergency rooms across the province.
-
Murder plot: B.C. man who pleaded guilty in another homicide sentenced for shooting that never happenedA man formerly convicted in a British Columbia homicide case will spend years behind bars for his role in another murder plot.
-
Hanover collision leaves 73-year-old man in serious conditionA collision involving a pick-up truck driver and a motorized scooter in a parking lot has left one man in serious condition.
-
‘I’m literally David versus Goliath’: Jessica Peebles enters race for Winnipeg’s mayorThe newest candidate for Winnipeg’s mayoral race says she doesn’t expect to win this fall's civic election but hopes her ideas can still help change the city.