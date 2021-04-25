COVID-19 deaths in Toronto surpass 3,000 milestone

Toronto has surpassed another grim milestone -- 3,000 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The city reported 14 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic started to 3,011. The milestone comes more than three months after Toronto recorded its 2,000 death.

“This tragic milestone is a stark reminder of the seriousness of the pandemic and how individuals must continue to adhere to the provincial stay-at-home order and follow public health guidance to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” the city said in a statement.

“Everyone in the city should be staying home except for essential reasons such as going out for groceries or exercise and being sure to stay as close to home as possible.”

The city also posted 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are 1,124 people hospitalized, with 228 in intensive care.

“I encourage you to remember that 3,000 Torontonians lost is not a simple statistic. This number represents loved ones who are gone forever, communities across our city and country who are in mourning, and 3,000 families grieving an irreparable hurt,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, said in a statement Sunday.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to each and every person who has been touched by the loss of someone they love due to COVID-19.”

Last month, the city held a virtual ceremony to remember all the lives lost to COVID-19.

“The tragic loss of people who were loved ones, relatives, co-workers, neighbours, and friends redoubles all of our efforts to bring an end to this pandemic by following the public health measures and by continuing to vaccinate as many residents as quickly as we can as the supply allows,” said Mayor John Tory in a statement.

More vaccine appointments available

On Sunday, Toronto officials also announced that they have opened the next block of appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in city-run mass immunization clinics.

The city said about 60,000 appointments from May 10 to 16 are available. Those eligible include all city residents 60 years and older, residents aged 50 and over in hot spots, and pregnant individuals.

On Friday, the city marked a significant milestone in its vaccine rollout, with more than one million doses administered.