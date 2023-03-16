COVID-19 delays Sudbury murder trial until Monday

The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright in Sudbury came to a halt Thursday when a juror tested positive for COVID-19.

Wright is charged with the Jan. 27, 1998, stabbing death of Renee Sweeney, who was killed while working as a clerk at the Adults Only Video store at a Paris Street strip mall.

Justice Robbie Gordon told the rest of the jury that the ill juror had a dentist appointment Thursday that required her to take a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

“You would have been in contact with her yesterday,” Gordon said.

The trial is now adjourned until Monday. At that point, if the juror’s symptoms allow, the trial would continue and the juror could be seated in an area away from the jury box wearing a mask.

But Gordon told the other jurors to monitor themselves over the weekend for symptoms.

If you are sick, “don’t come in,” he said.

“Call court staff … If you have any symptoms, isolate.”

