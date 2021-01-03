Record-high COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region for first week of provincial lockdown

As the entire province of Ontario entered a lockdown on Boxing Day, Waterloo Region saw record high COVID-19 cases once again as well as some good developments with the vaccine. On Tuesday, officials confirmed local COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be able to distribute 300 to 400 doses a day for the week.

Over last few days of the year however, the region saw its two highest single day increases of COVID-19 cases, with the highest uptick ever of 129 reported on Sunday. This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 6,207 confirmed cases, 5,421 resolved, 167 deaths, 616 active cases, 33 hospitalized, and 12 being treated in the ICU.

By the numbers:

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 2,644 cases, 47 deaths, 2,245 resolved

Brant County: 956 cases, 6 deaths, 728 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 961 cases, 40 deaths, 803 resolved

Huron Perth: 705 cases, 22 deaths, 595 resolved

11 tickets for COVID-19 infractions handed out in Waterloo Region over holidays

There were 11 tickets handed out for COVID-19 infractions in Waterloo Region over the holidays, between the days of Dec. 17 and 27. Six tickets were handed out by City of Kitchener bylaw officers at two homes for exceeding gathering limits. Five of those tickets were issued at one house. Those tickets were all for $880.

Public health officials ticketed two restaurants $880 each for not following orders. Sushi Star was fined for exceeding capacity and Pizza Roma in Waterloo was fined for failing to have proper face coverings, while two tickets were handed out to GRT riders for also not wearing proper face coverings.

Preston Springs demolition nears its end

A controversial demolition in Cambridge is set to wrap up Sunday night. Crews have been working under an emergency order issued on Christmas Eve.

The city's chief building official says it's a matter of public safety to tear down the aging structure, and that the workers have taken out heritage items of significance like the entrance door, a fountain, and mosaic tiles.

A court injunction from the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario halted the demolition just after it started on Thursday, but it wasn't enough to stop crews from getting back to work shortly after.

Seller reportedly escapes robbery from arranged online sale meet up, pursued by vehicle after

A person who reportedly met up with unknown males for an arranged online sale escaped a robbery only to be pursued by a vehicle afterwards. Regional police say the initial incident took place Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Lester Street in Waterloo.

The victim met up with the unknown males to sell items through an online buy and sell website, according to officials. The males reportedly tried to steal back the cash after the exchange, but the victim managed to escape without injury.

Stratford newlyweds get New Year’s Eve surprise

A pair of newlyweds in Stratford got quite the surprise on New Year’s Eve. Janessa and Daniel Gras got engaged in March and wanted to tie the knot on Dec. 31.

But due to the pandemic, and uncertainty surrounding their wedding date, they decided to opt for a small ceremony on Dec. 23. Their family still wanted to have some kind of event on New Year’s Eve, so they surprised Janessa and Daniel with a drive-by celebration.