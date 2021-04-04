COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site set to open in Saskatoon

On Monday a drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic will begin operating at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

The clinic will be inoculating eligible residents with the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority(SHA). The clinic will be administering the vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis for residents 55 year of age and older only, the SHA said.

The vaccination clinic will operate between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, and between 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. until the vaccine supply is gone on Tuesday, and according to the SHA. Those seeking to head through the drive-thru clinic will be directed to enter Prairieland Park from St. Henry Avenue.

Beginning this week the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is embarking on a four-month vaccination clinic at SaskTel Centre where it is expecting up to 800 doses per week depending on appointements.

The SHA announced last week it was expediting the opening of additional drive-thru and walk-ins in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Prince Albert, Lloydminster and North Battleford.