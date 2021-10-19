COVID-19 drives up demand for flu shots; N.S. to launch campaign later this week

With the colder winds of fall starting to blow, flu season will soon be on us again, but it seems scores of people are hoping to head off the sickness by getting a flu shot.

Unlike last year, when it was essentially pre-empted by COVID-19, experts say influenza will be back this year.

Just hours after getting a shipment and posting signage outside lineups started to form inside a north end Halifax pharmacy.

"We just got our flu shots, and people start showing up right away," said pharmacist and store owner Ghada Gabr.

"I think this is going to be a lot of demand."

It's the same story a few blocks away, where pharmacist Greg Richard is expecting his first shipment of flu vaccine later this week.

With COVID-19 still around, customers like Kathy Lynch, who hasn't had a flu shot in five years, is anxious to get one.

"I mean, I feel great. I've had no problem with either of the vaccinations, so, to put another layer on top is just the best thing, I think," she said.

"People are eager to get their doses into them right off the bat," said Richard. "They're not looking to wait until November or December. So, I have a list of folks I'm going to reach out to as soon as they (the vaccines) arrive, and I anticipate to run through my stock pretty quickly."

And it might very turn out to be the same thing across the country.

There's word today Ontario has ordered an extra 1.4 million doses, with an aim to make the shots available to everyone by next month.

In Nova Scotia, the Health Minister says the official kickoff will come later this week, and supply should not be a problem,

"We do anticipate having enough vaccine for folks," said Michelle Thompson.

"And I would really encourage people to ensure they have both their COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine this year."

But, if early demand is any indication there might not be need for much encouragement.

A sign of the times as more and more of us take steps to avoid getting sick.