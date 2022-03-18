COVID-19 emergency declarations being rescinded in Waterloo Region's cities, townships

The cities and townships in Waterloo Region will be rescinding their COVID-19 emergency declarations.

Ahead of the final Region of Waterloo COVID-19 briefing on Friday, officials announced the emergency declarations will end on March 25.

The Township of North Dumfries already terminated theirs on March 14.

Officials with the Region of Waterloo, however, say they have not met the criteria for terminating their COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Services provided by the region supported by the declaration include volunteer programs for community supports, vaccine clinics, and potential redeployment of staff to support healthcare, long-term care, and the shelter system.

"It has been a difficult two years and as we look back, we remember the 401 people whose lives were lost to COVID-19," said Regional Chair Karen Redman in a news release. "We remember their families and the suffering we endured as a community. We also remember those who kept the lights on – the grocery store workers, the bus operators, the health care workers.

"Thanks to your own resilience, this community can look forward to brighter days ahead.”

The region is reminding residents to continue following current public health guidelines to continue protecting against the spread of COVID-19.