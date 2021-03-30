COVID-19 enforcement-related tickets issued rise

The number of COVID-19 health order violation tickets issued continues to rise in March, going from a low of 19 tickets handed out during the first week of the month to 38 tickets last week.

For the week of March 22–28, the majority of tickets given were to individuals for various offences, with 22 $1,296 fines. Fifteen of those were in relation to gatherings in private residences or outdoors. The others were for unnecessary northern travel and failure to self-isolate.

Failure to wear a mask in public accounted for 13 more tickets, netting each person a $298 fine.

Two businesses received a $5,000 fine and one ticket was issued under the federal quarantine act.

A total of 49 warnings were also issued, with a total of 4,210 calls made regarding health order violation concerns.

Since enforcement efforts began back in April of last year, a total of 3,541 warnings and 1,120 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $1.5 million in fines.

Enforcement officials will continue to work with businesses and said the majority of those interactions are educational in nature.

Officials noted education and enforcement remain necessary, and remind the public aggressive behaviour will not be tolerated and will be reported to police.

Health orders are enforced by nearly 3,000 personnel that include law enforcement, provincial employees and municipal partners.