A COVID-19 exposure at an East Vancouver restaurant has been added to Vancouver Coastal Health’s coronavirus exposure advisory list.

The possible COVID-19 exposure happened at Hail Mary’s, located at 670 E. Broadway, between Jan. 13 and 16 during operating hours.

The exposure is “believed to be low risk,” wrote Rachel Galligan, a spokesperson for the health authority.

“But we’re asking anyone who was at Hail Mary’s on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms.”

Vancouver Coastal Health is not able to offer any additional information on the exposures, wrote Galligan.

There are currently five restaurants listed on Vancouver Coastal Health’s COVID-19 public exposure advisory page. Exposure notices stay on the list for a full month after the exposure has happened.

Health officials in B.C. only issue public exposure alerts when they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus and they believe there was a risk of transmission.