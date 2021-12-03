COVID-19 exposure at Toronto restaurant possibly linked to Omicron variant

Individuals who visited a restaurant in downtown Toronto near the end of November are being warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure linked to a suspected case of the Omicron variant.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said that an employee of Piccolo Caffe E Vino, located on John Street near Adelaide Street, who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the restaurant between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.

Officials say the case is being investigated as a suspected Omicron variant due to the individual's recent travel history to South Africa.

Public health officials are asking anyone who was at the restaurant within that time frame to get tested for COVID-19 immediately and monitor symptoms for 10 days after their last visit. There is no contact list available for investigators.

"There is no risk to anyone attending the establishment outside of these dates and times,' officials said in a news release issued Friday.

"TPH has followed up with all known close contacts and asked these individuals to self-isolate for 10 days and to go for testing."

TPH added that the restaurant did not keep a customer contact log for dine-in patrons, as required by the Reopening Ontario Act, and is currently under investigation.

As of Friday, eight cases of the new Omicron variant have been identified in Ontario, although the province's chief medical officer of health says he would not be surprised to identify more.