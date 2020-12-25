Travellers who recently passed through one of B.C.'s airports are being warned that several more flights have been added to the province's COVID-19 exposure list.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about 13 more flights on Christmas Day.

The flights most recently added to the BCCDC's list are:

Dec. 7: Air Canada flight 44 from Vancouver to Delhi

Dec. 16: WestJet flight 320 from Vancouver to Edmonton

Dec. 16: WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver

Dec. 18: WestJet flight 3169 from Edmonton to Vancouver

Dec. 18: WestJet flight 3287 from Vancouver to Prince George

Dec. 19: WestJet flight 325 from Calgary to Kelowna

Dec. 20: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver

Dec. 20: WestJet flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna

Dec. 20: WestJet flight 3109 from Calgary to Nanaimo

Dec. 21: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver

Dec. 22: WestJet flight 3106 from Terrance to Vancouver

Dec. 23: Air Canada flight 241 from Edmonton to Vancouver

Dec. 23: Nippon Airways flight 115 from Vancouver to Tokyo

Anyone who was on the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus and seek testing and self-isolate if any develop.

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Domestic travellers are not required to isolate, but B.C. health officials have been recommending against non-essential travel during the pandemic's second wave.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday