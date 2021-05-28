COVID-19 exposure on recent Ontario Northland train, health unit says

The Porcupine Health Unit, through their investigation of a confirmed COVID-19 case, has learned there may have been exposure to the public.

At risk is anyone who was on the Ontario Northland train, scheduled departure time 5 p.m. on May 27, from Moosonee to Cochrane, especially those seated in coach No. 2, rows 10-4.

"These passengers are advised to self-isolate at home immediately and call the PHU or your local health unit," the health unit said in a news release Friday. "Other travellers are directed to self-monitor."

If you are experiencing symptoms, self-isolate at home and call the health unit's COVID-19 information line at 705-267-1181 or 1-800-461-1818, or your local public health unit.

An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.