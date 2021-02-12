A high school in the Cowichan Valley is reporting a new COVID-19 exposure, bringing the total number of island schools with recent coronavirus cases to eight.

Ladysmith Secondary school says there was a COVID-19 exposure at the school on Feb. 5. It’s the second exposure warning at the school since November.

Island Health says families with children who attend the schools do not need to take any additional actions unless they are contacted directly by public health officials.

"If you or your child have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact, be assured that Island Health’s public health team will contact you directly and provide further instruction," the health authority says.

Dates for all of the recent school exposures in the Island Health region can be found on the health authority's website. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the last exposure date.