COVID-19 exposure reported at Moose Jaw restaurant: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has reported an increased COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Moose Jaw.

All individuals who were at Brown Socialhouse located at 11 River St. W. in Moose Jaw during the listed days and times should immediately self-isolate for 14 days from their date of attendance at this location unless fully vaccinated.

Thursday, August 26: 12:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 28: 5:00 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, August 29: 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Monday, August 30: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“COVID-19, and its variants, are still present in Saskatchewan. Persons infected with or exposed to COVID-19 should take all precautions as advised by Public Health and take all reasonable measures to significantly reduce the risk of infecting others,” the SHA said in a news release.

Those impacted by the exposure should also seek a COVID-19 test immediately and self-monitor for symptoms.