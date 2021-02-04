A secondary school in Nanaimo has been added to the list of Vancouver Island schools reporting COVID-19 exposures, while two other schools in the area have expanded their previous exposure warnings.

John Barsby Community School at 550 Seventh Street says students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Friday, Jan. 29.

A previous exposure warning at Bayview Elementary has been expanded to Jan 25, 27, 28 and 29. Likewise, a previous exposure at Rock City Elementary has been expanded to Jan. 26 to 29.

There are currently 12 Vancouver Island schools reporting potential COVID-19 exposures to Island Health. Schools remain on the health authority’s list until 14 days after their last exposure date.

Those who are close contacts of the person or people who tested positive are being contacted directly by public health officials and instructed to self-isolate.

Students and staff who have not been contacted by health officials are not considered to have had a high-risk exposure and should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to Island Health.