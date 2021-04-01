COVID-19 exposure reported at Oak Bay High

The Greater Victoria School District says there has been a COVID-19 exposure at Oak Bay High School.

The exposure occurred on Tuesday, one day after students across the province returned to class from spring break.

Island Health sent notice to parents and guardians about the exposure.

The school district says health authorities are conducting contact tracing to determine who else might have contracted the virus at the school.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus at Oak Bay High will be contacted directly by Island Health officials. Anyone who is not contacted should continue to attend classes as usual.

There are currently more than 400 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including at least 181 cases in the South Island.