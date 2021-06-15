COVID-19 exposure reported at Oak Bay school

Island Health is notifying families of a COVID-19 exposure that took place at Oak Bay High School last week.

The exposures occurred on June 8, 9 and 10, according to Island Health.

Whenever an exposure occurs at a school, Island Health notifies anyone who was at high risk of exposure. If your family is not contacted by Island Health, children can continue attending school as usual.

"This page is updated after schools have had the opportunity to notify their school community," reads the Island Health website. "Please be assured, any delay between direct notification to a school community and an exposure post appearing on this page is not reflective of a delay in the important public health work of case and contact management."

Oak Bay High is currently the only school listed on Island Health's school exposure list. Each school remains on the list until two weeks after its most recent exposure.

Meanwhile, an Oak Bay pub and restaurant are currently closed until Wednesday due to a COVID-19 exposure. The eateries voluntarily closed for a deep cleaning over the weekend.

Oak Bay High School has experienced a COVID-19 exposure. The dates of potential exposure occurred on June 9 & 10th, 2021. If an individual may have been exposed, Island Health will contact them directly. Notification letters have been sent to the school community. pic.twitter.com/e2B0VaQtLQ