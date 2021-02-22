A middle school in Saanich is reporting a series of COVID-19 exposures over the past two weeks.

Health officials say the exposures occurred at Glanford Middle School on Feb. 8, 9, 10, 11 and 17.

The school at 4140 Glanford Ave. says Island Health is conducting contact tracing and anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 will be contacted directly.

There are six schools on Vancouver Island currently reporting exposure events, including three others that were reported over the weekend in Courtenay and Campbell River.

When there is an exposure in a school, health officials contact people who may have been at risk directly and instruct them to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms as necessary.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," Island Health says on its school exposures webpage.