COVID-19 exposure reported on shuttle bus to Riders' season opener
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 on a shuttle bus to the Roughriders game on August 6.
The bus left from Birmingham's Vodka and Ale House to Mosaic Stadium at 6:30 p.m. and returned from Mosaic Stadium to Birmingham's at 11:30 p.m.
The individual with COVID-19 sat near the front of the bus.
“Contact tracing is ongoing; however, as those in question rode on shuttles with people unknown to them and likely within six feet, and they were not wearing masks, the contact tracing has been difficult,” the SHA said in a news release.
Those who ride the shuttle bus to Rider games are encouraged to note the number of the shuttle, where they were sitting and wear a mask.
Those who were on the shuttle should self-monitor for symptoms.
