The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there is an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the Greek House Family Restaurant and Dion’s Lounge.

A person or persons attended the restaurant while infectious from Feb. 2 to 7, according to a news release.

Anyone who was there during the specified dates must immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure.

“Call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you develop or have had symptoms; you may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the release said.