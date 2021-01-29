Health officials are warning patrons of a downtown Vancouver restaurant about a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Vancouver Coastal Health added Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, located at 845 Burrard St., to its list of public exposures to the coronavirus on Friday.

The exposures in question happened during the restaurant's operating hours from Jan. 19 to 23, according to the health authority.

The restaurant's website indicates it is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and closed on Mondays.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the possible exposures are believed to be low risk, but the health authority is still asking anyone who visited the restaurant during the specified hours to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

There is no known risk to people who visited the restaurant outside of the hours listed, the health authority says.

Health authorities in B.C. only post COVID-19 exposure notices when there is a risk of transmission of the coronavirus in a public place and they are unable to contact everyone who might have been exposed.