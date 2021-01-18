Health officials are warning patrons of a Vancouver restaurant that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, though the possible exposure happened more than 14 days ago.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued the public exposure notice for Nook, located at 1525 Yew St. in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood on Friday. The health authority said the exposure took place on Dec. 31 during the restaurant's operating hours.

Health officials in B.C. only issue public exposure alerts when they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus and they believe there was a risk of transmission.

"Depending on the type of interactions a case has had and the measures and safety plans in place at the time, we are often able to identify and notify all close contacts directly and determine there is no further risk," Vancouver Coastal Health says on its public exposures website.

Anyone who was at Nook's Kitsilano location on Dec. 31 should self-monitor for symptoms, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

The health authority said it believes the risk of exposure at the restaurant was low. It also issued its exposure notice on Jan. 15, more than two weeks after the exposure occurred and therefore theoretically after the end of the virus' incubation period.

There is no known risk to anyone who visited the restaurant outside of the specified time period, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.