COVID-19 exposure warnings for businesses in Langley, Abbotsford

Fraser Health added two local businesses to its list of COVID-19 exposure warnings this week as infections around the province continued to rise.

The health authority announced Friday that patrons of a Boston Pizza restaurant in Langley may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Earlier in the week, Fraser Health had issued a similar warning about an ice rink in Abbotsford.

The Boston Pizza exposures happened from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 27 through Aug. 2, according to Fraser Health. The restaurant is located at 20090 91A Avenue in Langley.

The Abbotsford exposures happened at the west rink at The Rinks at Summit Centre on July 23, 24 and 25. The July 23 exposure was from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the July 24 and 25 exposures were from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The facility's address is 104-3600 Townline Rd.

Though the exposures are believed to be low-risk, anyone who was at either business during the specified times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to Fraser Health.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure notices when they believe there is a risk of transmission and they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Public exposure notices were more common earlier on in the pandemic, but they had become almost non-existent as cases declined and vaccination rates rose.

Before this week, the most recent public exposure notifications from Fraser Health had been for dance competitions held in early May.

Nightclubs in Vancouver and Kelowna were the subject of COVID-19 exposure notices last month as such venues reopened with B.C.'s transition to Step 3 of its reopening plan.

On Friday, health officials announced the closure of bars and nightclubs in the Central Okanagan local health area as part of a suite of new restrictions for the region, which has been dealing with an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Notably, neither Interior Health nor Vancouver Coastal Health issued any additional public exposure notices this week. Nor did either of those health authorities or Fraser Health announce any business closures due to COVID-19.

In April, when the province first began ordering workplaces to close for 10 days if officials found evidence of coronavirus transmission within them, dozens of businesses were shut down. So far, despite rising caseloads in B.C. since last month, no such shutdowns have occurred.