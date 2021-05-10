COVID-19 exposures: 2 dozen exposure notices posted at B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies

Two dozen more warning notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies over the past week after employees at some locations recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The notices were issued by parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys, warning of possible exposure to the disease.

The latest notices were posted at:

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 4 about three employees; they last worked on April 28, April 29 and April 30.

Safeway at 10100 8th St. in Dawson Creek. A notice was posted on May 4; the employee last worked on April 28.

Safeway at 1611 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 4; the employee last worked on April 27.

Safeway at 990 King Edward Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 4; the employee last worked on April 26.

Safeway at 697 Bernard Ave. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on May 4; the employee last worked on April 23.

FreschCo at 7165 138 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 5; the employee last worked on April 29.

Safeway at 8860 152 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 5; the employee last worked on April 29.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on May 5; the employee last worked on April 29.

Safeway at 3410 Kingsway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 6; the employee last worked on May 2.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3025 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on May 6; the employee last worked on May 2.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on May 6; the employee last worked on April 27.

Shoppers Drug Mar at 17790 Hwy. 10 in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 7; the employee last worked on April 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 8; the employee last worked on May 5.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 8 about three employees; they last worked on April 23, April 28 and May 5.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 20159 88th Ave. in Langley. A notice was posted on May 9; the employee last worked on April 30.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 370 East Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 9; the employee last worked on May 1.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 9; the employee last worked on May 2.

Your Independent Grocer at 455 North Rd. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on May 9; the employee last worked on May 6.

FreshCo at 27566 Fraser Hwy. in Aldergrove. A notice was posted on May 9; the employee last worked on May 4.

Safeway at 20871 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. A notice was posted on May 9; the employee last worked on May 5.

Wholesale Club at 5335 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on May 10; the employee last worked on May 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3000 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on May 10; the employee last worked on May 1.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on May 10 about three employees; they last worked on April 26, April 27 and May 5.

No Frills at 4508 Fraser St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 10; the employee last worked on May 4.

Last month, a new public health order was announced, permitting WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

The closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials.

It doesn't appear any grocery stores in B.C. have been forced to close since the health order was announced.