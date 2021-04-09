COVID-19 exposures: 30 more flights added to B.C. list; 59 so far this week
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added 30 more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures on Wednesday and Thursday. A total of 59 flights have been added since Sunday.
The latest additions either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between March 26 and April 5. All but one of them - 97 per cent - were domestic flights.
Details of the 30 most recent additions to the list follow.
- March 26: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows one to five)
- March 28: Air Canada flight 225 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)
- March 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows not reported)
- March 29: WestJet flight 115 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 19 to 23)
- March 29: WestJet flight 3105 from Vancouver to Terrace (rows one to four)
- March 30: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows two to eight)
- March 31: WestJet flight 301 from Montreal to Vancouver (rows 18 to 23)
- March 31: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8182 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows six to 12)
- April 1: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 26 to 32)
- April 1: Swoop flight 183 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows 18 to 24)
- April 1: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows eight to 14)
- April 1: WestJet flight 320 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows nine to 15 and unknown)
- April 1: WestJet flight 4706 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows one to six)
- April 1: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8064 from Victoria to Vancouver (rows eight to 14)
- April 2: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 19 to 25)
- April 2: WestJet flight 141 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows seven to 13)
- April 2: Swoop flight 184 from Abbotsford to Edmonton (rows 23 to 29)
- April 3: Air Canada flight 246 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows one to three)
- April 3: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 23 to 29)
- April 3: Harbour Air flight 1123 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows not reported)
- April 4: Air Canada flight 212 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 12 to 15)
- April 4: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)
- April 4: WestJet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows nine to 15)
- April 4: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows not reported)
- April 4: Harbour Air flight 1150 from Nanaimo to Vancouver (rows not reported)
- April 4: WestJet flight 171 from Edmonton to Vancouver (rows one to five)
- April 5: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 19 to 28)
- April 5: WestJet flight 126 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows one to four)
- April 5: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 22 to 28)
- April 5: WestJet flight 3312 from Kelowna to Edmonton (rows six to 12)
Anyone who was on any of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.
Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
While international travellers are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight bound for Canada and to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, no such requirements exist for domestic travellers.
Health officials across the country have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months, however.
B.C. health authorities don't directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.