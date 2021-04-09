COVID-19 exposures: 6 McDonald's locations in B.C. temporarily close over positive tests

Half a dozen McDonald's locations recently closed their doors in B.C. after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of eight notices were posted by the company this week, with six of those being new since a previous update.

The most recent exposure notices were posted for:

3310 15th Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on April 5; the employee last worked April 3.

2150 Hawkins St. in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on April 5; the employee last worked on April 1.

1835 56 St. in Delta. A notice was posted on April 7; the employee last worked on April 2.

6777 Hart Hwy. in Prince George. A notice was posted on April 7; the employee last worked on April 5.

2473 Mt. Newton Cross Rd. in Saanichton. A notice was posted on April 8; the employee last worked on April 4.

1000 Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 8; the employee last worked on April 3.

While the restaurants weren't ordered to close, the company's policy is to temporarily shut down the location while third-party cleaning and sanitizing is done after an employee tests positive.

In the future, the restaurants could be told close for longer in B.C. A new public health order issued in the province Thursday allows WorkSafeBC inspectors to shut down a workplace for 10 days or longer after COVID-19 transmission is detected.

Dr. Bonnie Henry explained the new order is because of an increase in transmission among working-aged adults.

When a closure is ordered, WorkSafeBC will work to support public health, serving the closure notice and supporting a review of existing safety plans.

A few dozen exposure notices have been posted at McDonald's locations across B.C. so far this year.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione