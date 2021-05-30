COVID-19 exposures: 7 more flights added to BCCDC list

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added seven flights involving B.C. airports to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Wednesday.

The centre added four flights to the list on Wednesday, two on Thursday and one on Friday.

Combined with the 16 added to the list from Sunday to Tuesday, the latest additions bring the total for the week to 23.

That's roughly on par with the number of flight exposures B.C. saw during the previous week (from May 16 to 22), but notably lower than the average number of flights with the coronavirus on board that the province had been seeing earlier in May and in April.

The flights added to the list since Wednesday either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between May 19 and 26. Details of those flights follow.

May 19: Air Canada flight 246 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 12 to 17)

May 19: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8547 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

May 19: WestJet flight 3314 from Kamloops to Calgary (rows 12 to 18)

May 23: WestJet flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops (rows five to 11)

May 23: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8205 from Vancouver to Prince George (rows 16 to 20)

May 23: Flair flight 8312 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 28 to 32)

May 26: Air Canada flight 997 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 12 to 14)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, the BCCDC says.

Passengers who were seated in the specified rows are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Studies have shown that the risk of COVID-19 transmission on flights is low, but there have been some examples of it happening.

Last week, the federal government's COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel recommended an end to the mandatory hotel quarantine period for international travellers arriving in Canada.

The expert panel, which is made up of doctors and top health officials, says the hotel quarantine rules have several flaws, noting that some travellers have chosen to pay a $3,000 fine instead of following through with quarantine plans and others have flown to the United States and crossed via land borders to avoid the requirement.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the government will consult with provinces before making any changes to the current quarantine rules.

Most of the exposures added to the BCCDC list since the start of the pandemic have been on domestic flights, rather than international ones.

There are no quarantine or testing requirements for domestic travellers flying into B.C., though health officials across Canada have been warning against non-essential travel within the country throughout the pandemic.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, public exposure notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.