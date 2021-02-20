Two schools in Courtenay and one in Campbell River have been added to Island Health's list of COVID-19 exposures in Vancouver Island schools.

The exposures happened at Carihi Secondary School in Campbell River on Feb. 10, 11 and 16, at George P. Vanier Secondary in Courtenay on Feb. 16 and 17, and at Queneesh Elementary in Courtenay on Feb. 17.

School District 72 in Campbell River said in a tweet on Thursday that contract tracing had been completed at Carihi Secondary and a physical education class had been asked to self-isolate until March 2.

School District 71 in the Comox Valley does not appear to have made any public statements about the exposures in the two Courtenay schools.

When there is an exposure in a school, health officials contact people who may have been at risk directly and instruct them to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms as necessary.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," Island Health says on its school exposures webpage.

The exposure at Carihi is the third one at the school this school year. Previous exposures occurred in late September and late November.

The exposures at the two Courtenay schools appear to be the first incidents at each location.