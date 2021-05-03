COVID-19 exposures: Grocery stores, pharmacies across B.C. post warning notices

Several more warning notices were posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies over the weekend after employees at some locations recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The notices were issued by parent company Loblaws, warning of possible exposure to the disease.

The latest notices were posted for the following stores:

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on April 30; the employee last worked on April 23.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 2871 Livingstone Ave. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on May 1; the employee last worked on April 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on May 1 about two employees; they last worked on April 24 and April 26.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 2748 East Hastings St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 1; the employee last worked on April 27.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7820 Williams Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on May 1; the employee last worked on April 20.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on May 2 about two employees; they last worked on April 23 and April 29.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on May 2 about five employees; they last worked on April 19, April 25, April 26 and April 27.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on May 2; the employee last worked on April 28.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 3 about "multiple team members." Their last days of work weren't provided.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," Loblaws says in a statement on its website.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

On April 12, a new public health order permitted WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

The closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials. It doesn't appear any grocery stores in B.C. have been forced to close since the health order was announced.