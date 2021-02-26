Another handful of McDonald's locations across the province closed their doors temporarily in the past week after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest exposures resulted in a brief closure of the locations for cleaning and sanitizing by a third-party company.

The most recent exposures, which were posted publically on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week, are:

661 Fortune Dr. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Feb. 23; the employee last worked on Feb. 19.

2106 Whatcom Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Feb. 24; the employee last worked on Feb. 19.

22780 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted on Feb. 25; the employee last worked on Feb. 22.

1131 Austin Ave. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Feb. 25; the employee last worked on Feb. 20.

815 McBride Blvd. in New Westminster. A notice was posted on Feb. 25; the employee last worked on Feb. 24.

More than two dozen other notices have been posted at B.C. McDonald's locations so far this year.

In the event of an exposure, the company posts details online and keeps them up for 14 days. Personal information about employees is never released, however.

"For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have questions, please take directions from your local public health experts," a notice on the McDonald's website says.

These exposures are typically considered low-risk and haven't led to public notices from their respective health authorities. Even so, anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and call 811 or a family doctor if any develop.