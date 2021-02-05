The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several more flights to its COVID-19 exposure warning list, after someone on each of those trips was confirmed to have tested positive for the disease.

Details about 14 flights were posted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday and Thursday.

The flights most recently added to the list are:

Jan. 24: Air Canada flight 128 from Vancouver to Toronto

Jan. 27: WestJet flight 115 from Calgary to Vancouver

Jan. 27: WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary

Jan. 28: American Airlines flight 218 from Phoenix to Vancouver

Jan. 29: Air Canada flight 854 from Vancouver to London

Jan. 29: WestJet flight 325 from Calgary to Kelowna

Jan. 29: WestJet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton

Jan. 29: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver

Jan. 30: Air Canada flight 128 from Vancouver to Toronto

Jan. 31: Air Canada flight 124 from Vancouver to Toronto

Jan. 31: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal

Jan. 31: WestJet flight 720 from Vancouver to Toronto

Jan. 31: WestJet flight 3323 from Kelowna to Vancouver

Feb. 1: WestJet flight 3111 from Calgary to Kamloops

The long list of flights was an unusual update from the BCCDC, after the agency had only been posting a couple new travel exposures each day recently.

Domestic travellers are not required to quarantine in British Columbia, but health officials have advised against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

Anyone arriving internationally, however, must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. They're also required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight, but that test can be taken up to 72 hours before they take off.

Anyone who was on one of the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.