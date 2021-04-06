COVID-19 exposures: More than a dozen flights in and out of B.C. added to warning list

Several more notices warning of possible COVID-19 exposures on flights in and out of B.C. were recently posted online, after at least one person on each of those trips tested positive for the disease.

The BC Centre for Disease Control shared details about the flights in recent days. They all took off or landed in the province between March 23 and April 2.

The domestic flights include:

March 23: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8550 from Vancouver to Regina

March 27: Air Canada flight 115 from Toronto to Vancouver

March 29: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto

March 30: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal

March 31: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal

March 31: Air Canada/Jazz flight 2279 from Terrace to Vancouver

April 1: WestJet flight 3290 from Prince George to Vancouver

April 1: Air Canada flight 234 from Vancouver to Edmonton

April 1: Air Canada flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria

April 1: Air Canada flight 223 from Calgary to Vancouver

April 1: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver

April 2: WestJet flight 706 from Vancouver to Toronto

April 2: Flair Airlines flight 8821 from Calgary to Vancouver

Restrictions aren't currently in place for domestic trips, though health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

And the international flights on the list include:

March 31: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver

March 26: Sunwing flight 2860 from Mexico City to Vancouver

March 31: United Airlines flight 5689 from San Francisco to Vancouver

International travellers bound for Canada are required to present a negative test taken within 72 hours of boarding their flights. They're also required to self-isolate for 14 days, including spending the first three days in a government-approved quarantine hotel.

Anyone who was on any of the affected flights – whether domestic or international – should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

More details about the affected flights, including specific seat rows that may have been closer to the person who tested positive, are available on the BCCDC's website.