More notices warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C.

The warnings were posted by parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets in recent days after employees at some locations tested positive for the disease.

Those notices were posted at:

FreshCo at 20201 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted on March 5; the employee last worked on Feb. 23.

Safeway at 2850 Shaughnessy St. in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on March 5; the employee last worked on Feb. 26.

Safeway at 990 King Edward Ave. West in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 6; the employee last worked on Feb. 28.

Your Independent Grocer at 20678 Willoughby Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on March 6; the employee last worked on Feb. 25.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7500 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 7 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 24 and March 3.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3000 Lougheed Hwy. A notice was posted on March 7 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 24 and March 4.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 7; the employee last worked on March 3.

T&T Supermarket at 4800 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on March 7; the employee last worked on March 5.

T&T Supermarket at 2206 Kingsway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 7; the employee last worked on March 5.

No Frills at 34249 Marshall Rd. in Abbotsford. A noticed was posted on March 8; the employee last worked on March 6.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 885 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 9; the employee last worked on March 4.

Real Canadian Superstore at 333 Seymour Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 9; the employee last worked on March 5.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 8525 River District Crossing in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 9; the employee last worked on March 1.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket all keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.