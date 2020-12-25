More than a dozen additional COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies in the past week.

Loblaws and Sobeys both posted warnings of possible exposures to the disease since last Friday.

The latest notices were posted for:

Safeway at 6153 200th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on Dec. 18; the employee last worked Dec. 13.

Safeway at 3664 Highway 16 in Smithers. A notice was posted on Dec. 18; the employee last worked Dec. 14.

FreschCo at 32500 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Dec. 18; the employee last worked Dec. 10.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 586 Granville St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 19; the employee last worked on Dec. 16.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 555 Gilbert Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Dec. 19; the employee last worked on Dec. 14.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 6060 Minoru Blvd. in Richmond. A notice was posted about two employees on Dec. 19; they both last worked on Dec. 12.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 5955 Main St. in Oliver. A notice was posted on Dec. 19; the employee last worked on Dec. 12.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 20151 Fraser Hwy. in Langley. A notice was posted on Dec. 19; the employee last worked on Dec. 17.

Safeway at 1780 East Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 20; the employee last worked on Dec. 14.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3185 Grandview Hwy. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Dec. 20; the employee last worked on Dec. 12.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted about two team members on Dec. 21. One last worked on Dec. 12, while the other last worked on Dec. 16.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Dec. 22.; the employee last worked on Dec. 15.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3000 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Dec. 22 about two employees. One last worked on Dec. 12, while the other last worked on Dec. 18.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Dec. 22 about three employees. They last worked on Dec. 12, 13 and 15.

Your Independent Grocer at 1835 Gordon Dr. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Dec. 23; the employee last worked on Dec. 20.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Dec. 23; the employee last worked on Dec. 13.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 10351 100th St. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on Dec. 24; the employee last worked on Dec. 20.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. A notice was posted on Dec. 24 about two employees. One last worked on Dec. 12, while the other last worked on Dec. 20.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 at 104th Ave. in Surrey. A Notice was posted on Dec. 24 about three employees. Two of them last worked on Dec. 19, while the third last worked on Dec. 20.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post these notices in an effort to remain transparent. None of the notices prompted warnings from the stores' respective health authorities.

Some companies, however, have chosen not to post their exposure notices online. London Drugs and Save on Foods only post exposure notices when directed to do so by health authorities, for example.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.