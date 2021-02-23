After employees at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies tested positive for COVID-19, more notices warning of possible exposure to the disease have been posted by those locations' parent companies.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets all recently posted warnings and in some instances, more than one employee at a location tested positive.

The latest notices were posted at:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 16050 24th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Feb. 20; the employee last worked on Feb. 17.

No Frills at 5501 204th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 20; the employee last worked on Feb. 15.

Safeway at 2 Avenue West in Prince Rupert. A notice was posted on Feb. 20; the employee last worked on Feb. 16.

T&T Supermarket at 2800 East 1st Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 20; the mployee last worked on Feb. 17.

T&T Supermarket at 179 Keefer St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 20; the employee

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on Feb. 21 about three employees. They last worked on Feb. 12, Feb. 13 and Feb. 15.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Feb. 22 about two employees. They last worked on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 4030 200th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 23 about two employees. They last worked on Feb. 9 and Feb. 18.

Safeway at 2 Avenue West in Prince Rupert. A notice was posted on Feb. 23; the employee last worked on Feb. 17.

Safeway at 6401 120 St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Feb. 23; the employee last worked on Feb. 19.

In these cases, the risk of transmission tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T all keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.