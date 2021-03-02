A dozen more exposure warnings were posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies after employees at some locations recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket all posted warnings since last Thursday.

The latest exposure notices were posted at:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 500 2nd Ave. in Prince Rupert. A notice was posted on Feb. 26; the employee last worked on Feb. 19.

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on Feb. 26 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 18 and Feb. 22.

T&T Supermarket at 2206 Kingsway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 26; the employee last worked on Feb. 20.

T&T Supermarket at 179 Keefer Place in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 26; the employee last worked on Feb. 23.

No Frills at 5501 204th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 27; the employee last worked on Feb. 18.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1202 West Pender St. in Vancouver. A notice as posted on Feb. 28; the employee last worked on Feb. 24.

City Market at 1650 Lonsdale Ave. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 28; the employee last worked on Feb. 21.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Feb. 28; the employee last worked on Feb. 23.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 1; the employee last worked on Feb. 19.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2100 17th St. North in Cranbrook. A notice was posted on March 1 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 18 and 20.

Your Independent Grocer at 18765 Fraser Hwy. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 2; the employee last worked on Feb. 25.

Safeway at 2601 Westview Dr. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 2; the employee last worked on Feb. 26.

The union representing grocery and retail workers, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1518, said last week it has noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its members.

In an update on vaccine distribution, B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said Monday that essential workers will be prioritized when AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in the province.

"We have a whole group of people that we have come to appreciate are a part of what keep our economy, but (also) our society functioning during this pandemic," she said.

"That is everybody from educators, poultry workers, grocery store workers and we are working on which of those are most at risk from infections and outbreaks."

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket all keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.