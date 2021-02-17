Several additional COVID-19 warning notices have been posted at B.C. grocery stores in the past couple days after employees at those locations recently tested positive for the disease.

Parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarkets recently posted warnings and in one instance, more than one employee at a location tested positive.

The latest notices were posted at:

No Frills at 22427 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted on Feb. 16; the employee last worked on Feb. 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 910 Columbia St. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Feb. 16; the employee last worked on Feb. 13.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3185 Grandview Hwy. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 16; the employee last worked on Feb. 12.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 16 about two employees; they last worked on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.

Real Canadian Superstore at 291 Cowichan Way in Duncan. A notice was posted on Feb. 16; the employee last worked on Feb. 12.

Safeway at 11216 8 St. in Dawson Creek. A notice was posted on Feb. 16; the employee last worked on Feb. 8.

T&T Supermarket at 458 Southwest Marine Dr. A notice was posted on Feb. 16; the employee last worked on Feb. 14.

No Frills at 1688 West 4th Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Feb. 17; the employee last worked on Feb. 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3000 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Feb. 17; the employee last worked on Feb. 14.

Real Canadian Superstore at 1301 Lougheed Hwy. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on Feb. 17; the employee last worked on Feb. 12.

In these cases, the risk of transmission tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T all keep their exposure warnings online for two weeks.