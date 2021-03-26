COVID-19 exposures: More warning notices posted by grocery stores, pharmacies across B.C.

More COVID-19 exposure warnings have been posted by pharmacies and grocery stores across B.C. in recent days, after employees at the locations tested positive for the disease.

Parent company Loblaws posted warnings about nine different stores since Monday and Sobeys posted warnings for two of its locations. In some cases, multiple team members at a location tested positive.

The latest notices were posted at:

Thrifty Foods at 170 Brew St. in Port Moody. A notice was posted on March 22; the employee last worked on March 16.

Safeway at 2 Ave. West in Prince Rupert. A notice was posted on March 22; the employee last worked on March 14.

Shoppers Drug Mart 11939 240th St. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted on March 23; the employee last worked on March 20.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 8180 No. 2 Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on March 23; the employee last worked on March 13.

City Market at Park Royal in West Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 23; the employee last worked on March 18.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 24; the employee last worked on March 14.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on March 25 about two employees; they last worked on March 15 and March 19.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19800 Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows. A notice was posted on March 25; the employee last worked on March 17.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 25; the employee last worked on March 12.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1151 10th Ave. in Salmon Arm. A notice was posted on March 25; the employee last worked on March 16.

Thrifty Foods at 171 Brew St. in Port Moody. A notice was posted on March 25; the employee last worked on March 17.

Late last month, the union representing grocery and retail workers, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1518, said last week it has noticed an uptick in COVID-19 cases among its members.

In an effort to protect front-line workers, B.C.'s top health officials announced last week that grocery store employees would be among the essential workers prioritized for the AstraZeneca vaccine starting in April.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.