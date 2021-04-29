COVID-19 exposures: Nearly a dozen more warning notices posted at B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies

Nearly a dozen additional notices were posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. in the past few days, warning shoppers and staff of possible COVID-19 exposures at specific locations.

The warnings were issued by parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket after employees at some stores recently tested positive for the disease.

Those recent notices were posted at:

T&T Supermarket at 4800 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on April 26; the employee last worked on April 21.

Safeway at 1033 Austin Ave. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on April 27 about two employees; they last worked on April 20 and April 23.

Safeway at 45610 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on April 27; the employee last worked on April 25.

Safeway at 1766 Robson St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 27; the employee last worked on April 22.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on April 28; the employee last worked on April 23.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 28 about three employees; they last worked on April 19, April 23 and April 25.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 28 about "multiple team members." Their last days of work weren't provided.

Safeway at 624 9th Ave. in Golden. A notice was posted on April 28; the employee last worked on April 23.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on April 29 about four employees; they last worked on April 19, April 25, April 26 and April 27.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7538 120th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 29 about two employees; they last worked on April 18 and April 25.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure at their store.

On April 12, a new public health order permitted WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

The closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials. It doesn't appear any grocery stores in B.C. have been forced to close since the health order was announced.