COVID-19 exposures: Notices at B.C. grocery stores, pharmacies dwindle with just 6 posted in last week

As COVID-19 case counts are falling in B.C., exposure notices at local grocery stores and pharmacies also appear to be dwindling.

Over the past week, just six stores posted exposure notices, though some were about multiple employees. The week before, more than a dozen notices were posted by B.C. parent companies.

Five of the six notices were posted by parent company Loblaws. They include the following:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3215 St. John St. in Port Moody. A notice was posted on May 21 about two employees; they last worked on May 13 and May 15.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7538 120th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 21 about two employees; they last worked on May 14.

No Frills at 9831 98A Ave. in Fort St. John. A notice was posted on May 23; the employee last worked on May 17.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on May 25; the employee last worked on May 19.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1960 Como Lake Ave. in Coquitlam. A notice was posted on May 26; the employee last worked on May 21.

Meanwhile, parent company Sobeys posted just one notice in the past seven days. At times throughout the pandemic, however, backdated notices have been posted on the company's site later on.

The most recent exposure at a Sobeys store was at:

Thrifty Foods at 310 Edgemont Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on May 20; the employee last worked on May 16.

The number of exposure notices have often reflected case counts in the community. For weeks, B.C. has seen its daily cases fall. On Wednesday, just 250 positive tests were announced, which was the lowest daily figure since October.

As well, more people in the community – including grocery store employees – have been received at least one vaccine dose against the disease.

T&T Supermarket says, as of May 26, 81 per cent of its 5,300 staff have received at least one dose. Loblaws and Sobeys haven't posted vaccination rates for their employees.

"We will continue to do all that we can to keep a safe working and shopping environment for all our colleagues and customers," a notice on T&T's website says.

"We'd like to remind customers that even if you're vaccinated, T&T will continue to mandate wearing masks while shopping."

Earlier in the month, people working in grocery stores aged 18 and older were given early access to vaccines as essential workers. Now, everyone aged 12 and older in the province can register for a dose.