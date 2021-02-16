Multiple locations of a martial arts training centre in Vancouver have posted COVID-19 exposure warnings after someone confirmed to have the disease was recently at the facilities.

The exposures happened at two Gracie Barra locations in the city, Vancouver Coastal Health says. Gracie Barra is an international chain of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training centres.

First, possible exposures occurred at the 3611 West Broadway location on Feb. 1 to Feb. 6 and from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10.

Other possible exposures may have happened at the location at 53 East Broadway from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, Feb. 8 to Feb. 9 and on Feb. 11.

The exposures were possible during opening hours, VCH says.

VCH didn't specify it was a staff or student who tested positive, or if it was just one person or multiple people. However, in a notice posted on its Facebook page, Gracie Barra said it "had some cases of COVID-19 within members of Gracie Barra Kitsilano."

The organization says the two locations will be closed for two weeks as a precaution.

"The health authorities already contacted all the students that were in close contact with the people that were infected with COVID-19 so if you didn't get a call you don't need to worry about it," the Facebook post says.

The health authority says exposures at the two facilities are believed to be low-risk, but anyone who was there during opening hours should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. If any develop, they should isolate and seek testing.