COVID-19 exposures reported at two more Saanich schools

Island health is notifying families at two Saanich schools of recent COVID-19 exposures.

Potential exposures occurred at Torquay Elementary and Lambrick Park Secondary over multiple days last week.

At Torquay Elementary, exposures occurred on May 17, 18, 19 and 20. At Lambrick Park Secondary, exposures occurred on May 17, 18 and 19.

In both instances, the exposures are linked to a single person, according to Island Health.

Whenever an exposure occurs at a school, Island Health conducts contact tracing and will reach out to anyone who may have been at high-risk of exposure. Anyone who is not contacted by Island Health can continue to attend school as usual.

Meanwhile, Island Health upgraded the exposure status of a Nanaimo school from an "exposure" to a "cluster" earlier this week. A cluster means that multiple cases of COVID-19 have been linked to transmission at a school.

However, a cluster is less severe than an outbreak, which Island Health defines as "widespread" transmission within a school.

The cluster was reported at Cedar Elementary in Nanaimo, with exposure dates running from May 17 to May 21.

There are currently six schools listed on Island Health's school exposure website as of Thursday morning. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.