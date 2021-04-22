COVID-19 exposures reported at Victoria, Nanaimo schools

Island Health is notifying families of COVID-19 exposures at two Vancouver Island elementary schools.

Exposures have been reported at Pacific Christian Elementary School in Victoria and Quam Qwum Elementary School in Nanaimo.

At Pacific Christian Elementary, the exposure occurred on April 12, according to Island Health.

Meanwhile, at Quam Qwum Elementary, exposures took place on April 13, 14 and 15.

According to Island Health, more potential COVID-19 exposures have also taken place at Dunsmuir Middle School in Colwood.

Exposures have now been reported at the Dunsmuir every school day between April 7 and April 15.

Earlier this month, Dunsmuir reported having a "cluster" of cases, rather than a single exposure. The cluster prompted approximately one third of students to stay home from school in the early weeks of April.

Whenever a COVID-19 exposure takes place at a school, Island Health conducts contact tracing to notify anyone who may have been at a high risk of exposure.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," reads the Island Health website.

There are currently 14 schools on Island Health's school exposure list. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.