More notices warning of possible COVID-19 exposures have been posted at B.C. grocery stores and pharmacies after employees recently tested positive for the disease.

Loblaws and Sobeys, parent companies which operate grocery store and pharmacy chains across the province, both updated their exposure warning lists over the past several days.

The latest exposure notices are for:

Safeway at 8671 No. 1 Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Jan. 9; the employee last worked on Jan. 7.

Safeway at 10355 King George Blvd. A notice was posted on Jan. 9; the employee last worked on Jan. 4.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Jan. 10; the employee last worked on Jan. 1.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 6060 Minoru Blvd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Jan. 10; the employee last worked on Jan. 7.

No Frills at 5501 204th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on Jan. 11 about two employees; both employees last worked on Jan. 8.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3055 Massey Dr. in Prince George. A notice was posted on Jan. 12; the employee last worked on Jan. 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 910 Columbia St. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Jan. 12; the employee last worked on Jan. 4.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 2330 Kingsway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Jan. 12; the employee last worked on Jan. 7.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 18677 Fraser Hwy. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Jan. 12; the employee last worked on Jan. 10.

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. Some companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.